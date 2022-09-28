Sonali Bank celebrates Prime Minister 76th Birth Anniversary

Sonali Bank Limited celebrated the 76th Birth Anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 September at Sonali Bank Head office conference room with discussion meeting, milad, doa mahfil and special prayers.

Prayers were made for long life and good health of the prime minister and also wished that the prime minister can serve the country and nation for a long time, reads a press release.

Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim attended the programme as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, all general managers, ‍deputy general managers of the head office and all officer-staffs of Head office were present in the discussion meeting and doa mahfil.

CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal karim said in his speech that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is playing a vital role to build up a strong economy and grown up a self steem nation.

He also said that Bangladesh economy is now in a strong position due to prime minister's three terms tenure. He conveys his wishes to Prime Minister for her Birthday and prays for her long life and sound health.

Besides it, all general managers' office, principal office and all of branches also arranged Doa Mahfil to celebrate prime minister's birth anniversary.