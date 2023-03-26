Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day

Sonali Bank Limited organised different programmes to celebrate Independence Day 2023.

Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim along with other officials and employees placed floral wreath at the National Martyr's Memorial in Savar and the portrait of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 this morning, said a press release.

Earlier in the morning, a special doa mahfil was held at the bank's head office conference room.

Later, the bank's Chairman of the Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and board of directors placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay homage.

The bank's deputy managing directors, general managers, other officials and employees were present on the occasion.