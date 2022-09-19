Sonali Bank, a2i and Olivine Ltd sign tripartite agreement

A tripartite deal has been signed among Sonali Bank Ltd, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Olivine Ltd on Sunday (18 September) at the bank's head office.

The deal helps facilitate collecting certificates fees and charges of "Online Councillor Certificate System" from Union Parishad Chairman and Ward Councillor through the Sonali Payment Gateway.

Sonali Bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Aspire to Innovate's Project Director (Joint Secretary) Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Olivine Ltd's Managing Director Md Samawat Ullah signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Aspire to innovate (a2i) project under Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is implementing Online Councillor Certificates System Project for the citizens to get easily their Union Parishad Chairman and Ward Councillor certificates through online service, and payment of the certificates fees will be done via the bank's payment gateway.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Sanchia Binte Ali, Md Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers of Head Office and high officials of the three organisations were also present on the occasion.