SOLshare tackles energy poverty in Bangladesh's electric three-wheeler market with IoT technology

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 01:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SOLshare, a climate-tech startup, is working on the electric three-wheeler market in the country with their technology - SOLmobility, to help battle energy poverty.

SOLshare through its IoT technology is teaming up with credible battery manufacturers and financers to help transition to alternate battery sources such as Lithium Ion batteries, reads a press release.

These smart batteries take 50% lower time to fully charge, last significantly longer than their lead-acid counterparts and have lower maintenance needs which results in a better customer experience overall, according to the release.

The technology also saves 2 kilograms worth of carbon dioxide emissions from going into the atmosphere per day, helping to further the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Furthermore, the SOLmobility technology helps garages pay for the battery on Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) basis, opening up an array of opportunities for the garage and allowing them to experience true financial wellness.

SOLmobility has already shown reliable signs of adoption across garages nationwide, according to the release.

 "We can scale much faster with this solution should relevant government bodies initiate a flexible framework in terms of regulations and financing schemes," said Isa Abrar Ahmed, director of Product and Business at SOLshare.

