SOLshare appoints Isa Abrar as Principal for Product & Business Development

Isa Abrar Ahmed has been appointed as the Principal (Director) of Product & Business Development of SOLshare International, the world's first peer-to-peer energy exchange network, that provides ICT based services to severely underserved populations.

The appointment was made effective on 17 April, says a press release.

Under the new role, Isa Abrar will head the product roadmap for the business which includes introducing digital & technological innovations, digital ecosystem engagements and public-private partnerships, while also identifying new business opportunities.

He will be working towards building & strengthening the product along with the commercialisation of the solution.

"Bangladesh's massive energy & mobility market is ripe for disruption, with access to cheap internet we can deploy digital solutions to revolutionize the energy space. SOLshare's vision aligns well with my personal goals to work for the prosperity of my people & my country," Isa Abrar remarked following the appointment.

With a decade-plus experience in technology, in his previous role, Abrar led sBusiness.xyz (Sheba Platform Ltd) which is a B2B SAAS company that recently won the Bangladesh Innovation Award, extending its SAAS solution to 170+ paid mid-range corporate companies in a span of 1 year, currently being used by 3000+ employees every day.

Prior to that, Abrar had led several large-scale ICT projects with Bikroy.com where his unit onboarded 2500 paid merchants giving them access to online buying and selling, Samsung Electronics as a Product Manager for IT Products and local esteemed conglomerate aamra Companies. He has completed his Bachelors for American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), with a Summa Cumm Laude.