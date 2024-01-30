Solo exhibition 'Chayon's Investigation Showcase' at Gulshan Gallery

Solo exhibition "Chayon's Investigation Showcase" organized in the capital. This is the image of Investigative Reports of prominent investigative television journalist Chayon Rahman.

Today, Monday (January 29), this special exhibition has started at Gulshan Gallery.

The exhibition features 22 notable investigative Report's stills photograph of renown Journalist Chayon Rahman's career. Organizers says, one photograph carries lots of messages. It is said that 'One Reporting Picture tells 100 words'. Moreover, the viewer's interest increases several times, if it is investigative report's photograph. Inconsistencies were highlighted in the investigative report. Through the exhibition of these photographs, the message of investigative reports can be spread to the society. Besides, the new generation can also be interested in making investigative reports. From these thoughts, this special "Chayon's Investigation Showcase" has been organized.

Chayon Rahman has long experience in investigative journalism. Significant of his 20-year long career include extremism in the South West, pirates in the Sundarbans, counterfeit drugs, border crime, train oil theft, human trafficking by sea.

Visitors to the exhibition were also seen appreciating journalist Chayon Rahman's investigative journalism. They thanked for organizing this exceptional exhibition.

Investigative television journalist Chayon Rahman said, after crossing many hurdles, I searched for hundreds of news. These news honored me several national and international awards in my career. He called upon young journalists to be more focused in investigative journalism with infinite patience and courage.

Chayon Rahman, in his two-decade journalism career has worked for an era in the private television channel NTV. The rest of the time he worked for GTV and Channel Nine.