Solidaridad Network Asia implementing 'Reclaiming Sustainability in the Apparel Industry of Bangladesh' project

Supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Solidaridad Network Asia is implementing "Reclaiming Sustainability (RS) in the Apparel Industry of Bangladesh" project which aims to contribute to inclusive & sustainable trade and investment for enhancing the productivity and inclusivity in the value chain.

Solidaridad is collaborating with the apparel sector of Bangladesh to address the issues of workers productivity by achieving Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) standards and international corporate due diligence towards attaining a sustainable apparel sector. Under the initiatives, efforts are designed around reskilling and upskilling the workers on Occupational Health & Safety (OHS), inspiring women to take leadership position at workplace to adapt with new technologies & tools for their productivity enhancement.

Solidaridad is collaborating with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) for improving the sustainability norms and practices towards making the Bangladesh appeal industry more sustainable and inclusive. The partnership is to take collective efforts for improving workers' productivity, chemical management, developing digital tool for promoting sustainable use of water and energy and adopting circularity throughout the industry, which will improve the global market position of Bangladesh apparel industry. The partnership will co-create business models for improving productivity and to influence the brands, national and international authorities for increased trade and investment in Bangladesh, for a productive and sustainable growth of the apparel industry.

As part of the collaboration with BGMEA a workshop is being organized on "Sustainable Business Growth of the Apparel Sector of Bangladesh: Improving Workers Productivity and Resource Efficiency", on Tuesday, 7 November 2023, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Radisson Blu Water Garden, Airport Road, Dhaka.

Mr Selim Reza Hasan, Country Manager, Solidaridad Network Asia highlighted on RS in the apparel sector in his welcome remarks and emphasized to make it more inclusive. We recently saw the announcement of new supply chain "due diligence" laws by the EU, which are aimed at making multinational businesses accountable for social and environmental transgressions in supply chains. The idea of such laws has been on the cards for some considerable time and they have huge implications for RMG supply chains ensuring good governance as well as decent work environment. He also shared the ongoing initiatives that Solidaridad is undertaking towards contributing to the sustainable business growth and to engage in dialogues with the relevant stakeholders to come-up with recommendations which are favorable for all the actors of the industry.

A Presentation on Reclaiming Sustainability programme was shared by Mr Isaac Gyamfi, Chair of the Partnership Steering Committee, Reclaiming Sustainability. Giving a strong focus on "reclaim", he said sustainability needs to be reclaimed or it will lose its true meaning. Urging on the importance of producer-centered innovation as the pathway for sustainable development, he said, technology is playing a key role. It's a tool that can help us reach our purpose in a more effective and smarter way. Our focus has been and will always be small farmers and workers. All innovations are centered around their well-being and development.

Mr Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh graced the event as the Chief Guest and urged entrepreneurs to work for staying competitive as the government will not able to extend subsidy and incentives in large amounts after Bangladesh's graduation to least developed country in 2026. We have to ensure some policy supports to continue the trend in RMG exports as well as competitiveness in the global market. He also underscored the need for grooming skilled human resources and said that it is required to face the challenges of turning Bangladesh into a developed nation.

Special Guest of the event, Mr Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands said that every factory has the potential for sustainable green growth with the right policy framework and a comprehensive plan for its the implementation. It is vital to prioritize female workers' nutrition, a decent workplace, active daycare centers, and the construction of schools close to factories to ensure they can perform their jobs to the fullest extent possible.

Mr Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was the Chair and emphasized the critical importance of addressing human rights and environmental concerns in today's interconnected global economy. Highlighting Bangladesh's vision for sustainability, he outlined BGMEA's Sustainability Vision 2030, which includes ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions, sustainable raw material usage, groundwater usage, chemical usage, energy consumption, and deforestation. The vision also emphasizes inclusive work practices, gender equality, and good governance, with an online data platform to monitor progress.

The workshop consisted of two presentations by Dr Ijaz Hossain, Energy and Environment Expert, and Ex-Professor & Dean of Engineering, BUET and Ms Neha, Senior Manager-Gender, Solidaridad Network Asia Limited on the current scenario of energy situation of Bangladesh & way forward to mitigate the crisis and upskilling/reskilling of workers for productivity of the sector. Several dignitaries, industry representatives and stakeholders from brands and suppliers participated in the two panel discussions.

The first panel discussion was on reskilling and upskilling of worker's for productivity enhancement which was moderated by Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Director, BGMEA and Deputy Managing Director, Desh Group of Companies. Mr Mustafain Munir, Director, CYCLO Recycled Fibers; Ms Heske Verburg, Managing Director, Solidaridad Europe; Mr Shams Mahmud, Former President, DCCI and Managing Director, Shasha Denims Ltd; and Ms Tanzila Tajreen, Senior Policy Advisor, Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands was present as panelists.

Resource efficiency: the needful and the way forward was the second panel discussion which was moderated by Dr Mohidus Samad Khan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Beximco Limited. Ms Rabeya Khandaker, Additional Director, Bangladesh Bank; Mr Azizur R. Chowdhury, Managing Director, JM Fabrics Ltd; and Mr Abdullah Al Maher, Group CEO & Head of Business, IDS Group and Fellow & Sustainability Advisor, EStex was present as panelists.

Ms Heske Verburg, Managing Director, Solidaridad Europe concluded the event and said, increasing productivity go hand in hand with sustainability. We believe partnerships will create better financing structures for working in supply chains and will ensure to have the resources needed to work towards a sustainable environment.

The workshop was participated by policy-makers, representatives of the private sector, think-tanks, non-government organizations & development partners, experts and the media.