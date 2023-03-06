Solasta Spring Fantasy offers 50% discount on Eid purchase

Fashion brand Solasta organised an event titled 'Solasta Spring Fantasy 2023' offering customers a 50% discount on second time purchases.

Regarding 'Solasta Spring Fantasy 2023', CEO Shamsul Haque Ripon said, "This year the spring festival, Baisakh and Eid are coming together. So it can be considered that the ability to spend will have some effect on people's willingness to buy. To reduce the pressure of purchase, Solasta has announced `Spring Fantasy' with the desire to be with the customers."

Any customer who buys Solasta products in Falgun and Chaitra for the first time will get a flat 50% discount on the second purchase.

Kashfia Nehrin, Head of Design, Solasta said, "Solasta has introduced 1000 designs for the Spring-Summer 2023. Out of these 300 designs have already been sent to outlets; the remaining 700 designs will go before the start of Ramadan.

Customers can also buy Sosasta clothes online, the release added.