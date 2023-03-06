Solasta Spring Fantasy offers 50% discount on Eid purchase

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 05:32 pm

Related News

Solasta Spring Fantasy offers 50% discount on Eid purchase

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 05:32 pm

Fashion brand Solasta organised an event titled 'Solasta Spring Fantasy 2023' offering customers a 50% discount on second time purchases. 

Regarding 'Solasta Spring Fantasy 2023', CEO Shamsul Haque Ripon said, "This year the spring festival, Baisakh and Eid are coming together. So it can be considered that the ability to spend will have some effect on people's willingness to buy. To reduce the pressure of purchase, Solasta has announced `Spring Fantasy' with the desire to be with the customers."

Any customer who buys Solasta products in Falgun and Chaitra for the first time will get a flat 50% discount on the second purchase.

Kashfia Nehrin, Head of Design, Solasta said, "Solasta has introduced 1000 designs for the Spring-Summer 2023. Out of these 300 designs have already been sent to outlets; the remaining 700 designs will go before the start of Ramadan.

Customers can also buy Sosasta clothes online, the release added.

Solasta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

6h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

6h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

8h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

2h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

21h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

20h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college