Soi 71 celebrates new location by announcing partnership with Thrive to feed schoolchildren

Thrive, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to delivering healthy food to hungry schoolchildren, and Soi 71, a highly acclaimed Thai restaurant, announced a charitable programme to celebrate the restaurant's new location.

For every lunch and dinner bill at Soi 71, the restaurant will donate 71 Taka to Thrive to help deliver nutritious meals to children who need them most, said a press release.

The new restaurant, located at Road 101, House 8, Gulshan 2, opened in January 2024.

It is a boutique restaurant designed with a sense of flow for mental and physical well-being. Here, meals can be enjoyed throughout the day in a charming and immersive environment with calming waterfalls, themed rooms, and a brand-new Café called The Treehouse Café, which features an actual treehouse.

Authentic Thai cuisine, street food, and fusion favourites have made Soi 71 one of the most popular restaurants in Dhaka.

At the new location, Soi 71 offers an authentic Thai gastronomic adventure, complemented by the cozy Treehouse Café with its classic café favourites, including a variety of salads, high tea, pizza, pastas, chotpoti, phucka, and much more. For every lunch and dinner enjoyed at both Soi 71 and Treehouse Café, a meal is gifted by this establishment in partnership with Thrive.

Founded by Nashra in 2010 on Road 71, the name 'Soi,' meaning 'Road' in Thai, echoes the origin of the Thai culinary journey of Soi 71 and celebrates Bangladesh's road to independence, creating a brand that resonates with heritage and progress.

"We started 2024 filled with gratitude for the opening of our new location and decided to create a programme with Thrive for our ongoing commitment to enriching our community. Thrive and its team changes the lives of schoolchildren through healthy meals, and all our diners will be happy to know that they are helping provide meals to children every time they

eat with us," said Nashra Sakhawat, owner of Soi 71.

This partnership marks the latest collaboration between Soi 71 and Thrive. When Thrive began in 2012, Soi 71 was one of its first supporters, providing hot meals for children. Soi 71 also

participates in Thrive's annual World Hunger Day and World Food Day campaigns.

"From the beginning, Nashra's generosity and kind-heartedness have helped Thrive to grow and feed more children," said Amna Rahman, Thrive Board Member.

"Her new location is an enchanted oasis in the city, and we are so grateful that every lunch and dinner eaten there now results in meals for children."

Founded in 2012, Thrive's mission is to deliver healthy food to hungry children in the poorest areas of the world. Thrive partners with schools to provide more than 12,000 meals to schoolchildren each week in Bangladesh and the Philippines.