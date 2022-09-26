Sohopathi nominated for International World Summit Awards

Sohopathi has been selected as a nominee for the best and most innovative digital solution for Bangladesh for the International World Summit Awards (WSA).

The organisation has been nominated in the category Learning and Education, reads a press release.

Sohopathi qualifies for evaluation by the WSA Jury 2022 among over 350 international nominations - a global diameter of digital innovation.

The WSA nominees are selected carefully and highly competitive by the WSA National Experts from more than 184 UN member states.

The WSA National Experts nominate up to eight projects for each country – one for every WSA category.

Sohopathi is an online platform to connect classmates, teachers, and other parts of school or college life.