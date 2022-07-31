Sohael Reza joins ADN DigiNet as CEO

ADN Group has appointed Syed Sohael Reza as the new CEO of it's software development and digital company ADN DigiNet Ltd.

Sohael Reza has held diversified leadership positions in many renowned organisations.

Prior to joining ADN DigiNet, he has worked in different companies including BanglaLink, Airtel, Robi, Accenture, Grameenphone etc, reads a press release.

He has over 25 years of professional experience in IT and Telecommunication industries with global exposure.

