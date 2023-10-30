Soft opening of 'Hotel Windy Terrace' in Coxs Bazar

Soft opening of 'Hotel Windy Terrace' in Coxs Bazar

Distinguish personnel of Coxs Bazar city and senior officials of Bangladesh Air Force were present at the event

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The soft opening of "Hotel Windy Terrace" was held on 28 October 2023 at Kolatoli of Coxs Bazar, reads a press release.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force and owner of the hotel, Courageous Freedom Fighter and Chief Advisor of DMCB Group Captain (Retd) Abu Zafar Chowdhury, psc, GD(P) jointly inaugurated the opening event.

Distinguish personnel of Coxs Bazar city and senior officials of Bangladesh Air Force were present at the event.

