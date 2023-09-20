Socio camp Season 11 starts

Recently, North South University Social Services Club initiated the eleventh edition of 'Pathao' presents Socio Camp powered by 'Lira Imports in association with Blucheez and Computer Mania Bd, an idea-generating competition regarding social problems, which gathered numerous teams from universities all over the country. The registration has already concluded and now the competition is raging at full throttle.

The first workshop of the event took place on 15 September 2023 from 4 pm at North South University Where distinguished personalities like Ishmam Ahmed Chowdhury, Vice President, -Operations - Shikho and Samid Razzak, Vice President, Multinational Corporation and Advisor, 10 Minute School graced the event as special guest speakers. Along with them the faculty advisor Meshbaul Hassan Chowdhury, and the president of the organizing club were also present in the workshop.

One of the guest speakers, Ishmam Ahmed Chowdhury shared his valuable words regarding presentation hacks with the audience. After that, Mr. Samid Razzak enlightened the participants with his experience regarding case-solving strategies as the first round of the competition will entail a case-solving segment.

"Today's youth will be the leaders tomorrow. They will dictate our country's future in the coming days. Socio Camp is an event that does not shy away from throwing realistic social problems in the face of the participants. We believe this will help create an aware nation that does not sit back and complain regarding the society." says Md. Mahmudul Islam, President of NSUSSC.

The faculty advisor of the club Meshbaul Hassan Chowdhury said he believes that Bangladesh is moving forward. Competitions like this drive the hunger for growth among the students. He encouraged all the participants to come up with groundbreaking ideas for the problems given.

After amassing all the detailed information regarding the first round of the competition the participants left with excitement in their eyes. They were looking forward to fighting it out with each other passionately.

At the end, participants were encouraged to visit the official website www.nsussc.com, and the Facebook page of North South University Social Services Club to stay informed and engaged with Pathao Presents Socio Camp XI, There, they can access detailed information, updates, and crucial event-related announcements.