Social Islami Bank wins 2 awards

Social Islami Bank achieved two awards "Remittance Company of the Year- Bangladesh" and "Senior Citizen Product Initiative of the Year- Bangladesh."

The awards were conferred by The Asian Banking and Finance, a renowned Singapore-based financial magazine.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of Social Islami Bank, received the awards in a program at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore, on 04 July 2024 organized by Asian Banking & Finance, Singapore.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Social Islami Bank, was also present at the meeting.

Mentionable, Social Islami Bank secured second position again in foreign remittance earnings in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.