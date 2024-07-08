Social Islami Bank wins 2 awards

Corporates

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

Social Islami Bank wins 2 awards

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank achieved two awards "Remittance Company of the Year- Bangladesh" and "Senior Citizen Product Initiative of the Year- Bangladesh."

The awards were conferred by The Asian Banking and Finance, a renowned Singapore-based financial magazine.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of Social Islami Bank, received the awards in a program at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore, on 04 July 2024 organized by Asian Banking & Finance, Singapore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Social Islami Bank, was also present at the meeting.

Mentionable, Social Islami Bank secured second position again in foreign remittance earnings in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

 

Social Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

53m | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

10h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

48m | Videos
Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

1h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

2h | Videos