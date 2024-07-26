Social Islami Bank waives late payment fee for installments of credit card and investments

Customers of Social Islami Bank, who could not pay their installments of investment and credit card due to the ongoing situation, can now pay their installments of credit card and investment without late fee within July 2024.

All of the bank's ATMs are operational as usual, reads a press release.

Moreover, the customers of Social Islami Bank who have not used or taken debit cards before can easily get debit cards from any branch of the bank and transact accordingly.