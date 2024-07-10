Social Islami Bank signs remittance agreement with CBL Money Transfer, Malaysia

10 July, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank has signed a remittance agreement with CBL Money Transfer, Malaysia.

Social Islami Bank signed a remittance agreement with CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd, Kulala Lampur, Malaysia, at the head office of the latter company on Tuesday (9 July), reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank and Md Saidur Rahaman Farazi, Chief Executive Officer of CBLMT, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director, Kamal Hossain, SVP of Social Islami Bank, and Md Hafizur Rahman, VP and manager operations and other high officials of CBLMT were present at the signing ceremony. Beneficiaries of Social Islami Bank will significantly benefit from this service under the agreement.

