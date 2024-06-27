Social Islami Bank inaugurates its relocated Mirpur branch

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:37 pm

Social Islami Bank inaugurates its relocated Mirpur branch

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:37 pm
Social Islami Bank inaugurates its relocated Mirpur branch

Social Islami Bank inaugurated its relocated Mirpur Branch at a new premises at Promise Tower, Block-KA, Road -01, Section -06, Mirpur, Dhaka.  

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the relocated branch recently at the new premises as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Mohammad Forkanullah and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors, were present there. 

Joynal Abedin, head of BCD; Md Towhid Hossain, head of IRMD-I; Md Shahriar Khan, head of Dhaka North Zone; Md Mozammel Haque, manager of Mirpur branch; officers of the branch and local dignitaries were also present. 
 

