Social Islami Bank inaugurates booth at Hajj camp

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) recently opened a Hajj Booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp, Uttara, to provide services to the pilgrims.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Zafar Alam inaugurated the Hajj Booth as chief guest, reads a press release.

Director of Hajj Office and Joint Secretary Md Saiful Islam, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Muraqib of Shariah Supervisory Committee Secretariat Md Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan, Manager of Uttara Branch Md Moinuddin Hossain and Manager of Dakkhin Khan Branch ATM. Shakhawat Hossain were also present among others.