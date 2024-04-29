Social Islami Bank Holds Sub-branch Business Conference

Social Islami Bank arranged a business conference with the sub-branches at a hotel in Dhaka on 27 April 2024.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, was present as Chief Guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Abdul Hannan Khan & Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, Divisional Heads, Zonal heads and senior officials of head office and in-charges of 226 sub-branches also attended the conference. A number of guidelines & instructions were discussed for sub-branches for the rest of the year.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, said that our Bank's success journey continues and it remains steady in the year 2023. He also mentioned that sub-branches are playing a crucial role providing services to the marginal people. He also instructed the sub-branches to attain business growth & profitability. With a strong call to action, he urged everyone to work diligently and take responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of our business.