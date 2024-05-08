Social Islami Bank holds Remittance Campaign Raffle-draw

Raffle-draw of the remittance campaign jointly organized by Social Islami Bank & Western Union took place on 08 May at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest at the program.

The lucky winner of the raffle-draw is Md. Shahjalal, a remittance client of Munshirhat Branch of the Bank. Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of SIBPLC, and Shihab Hasan, Regional Operations Manager, South Asia, Western Union, were present as special guests. Joynal Abedin, Head of BCD, Md. Mozharul Haque, Chief Remittance Officer, and senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, talked to Md. Shahjalal over phone and congratulated him for being the winner. He also thanked him for being with us and asked him to avail other services for himself, his family & relatives.