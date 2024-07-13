Social Islami Bank holds day-long Half-yearly Business Conference

13 July, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 06:52 pm

Social Islami Bank holds day-long Half-yearly Business Conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank arranged a day-long half-yearly Business Conference on 12 July at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, was present as Chief Guest and inaugurated the conference. Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan & Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, Divisional Heads and Zonal Heads were present in the the program.

The Branch Managers, Sub-branch incharges along with other officers also joined the program virtually. The conference thoroughly discussed the the achivement of business target during the first half of the year and formulate plan of action for the remaining six months.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, emphasized the significance of a collaborative approach in attaining our business targets.

He further said, "All our business indicators are currently heading in the right direction. There is a remarkable progress in remittance collection and foreign exchange business including other indicators of the bank."

With a strong call to action, he urged everyone to work diligently and take responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of our business.

 

