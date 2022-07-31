Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting in Khulna

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a business review meeting with the branches and subbranches of the Southern region recently at the Khulna Zonal Office of the bank. Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present as chief guest.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, head of HRD, Md Mohibul Kadir, zonal head of Khulna zone and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Branch managers and subbranch in-charges were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Business performance and business prospects were discussed in the meeting.