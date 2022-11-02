Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting in Jashore

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a business review meeting with the employees of Jashore and Khulna region recently in Jashore.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Among others, Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director; Md Mohibul Kadir, zonal head of Khulna zone; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, head of BC and GBD, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

All the employees of branches and subbranches of Jashore and Khulna and nearby regions were also present on the occasion.