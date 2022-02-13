Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
13 February, 2022, 08:55 pm

Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a day-long business review meeting to evaluate the business position of the Bank through virtual platform on Saturday (12 February). 

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was the chief guest of the review meeting while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release. 

Md Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors were also present at the programme. 

Divisional Heads and Branch Managers joined the programme virtually. 

The meeting reviewed business progress of the Bank of January 2022 and chalked out various policies to achieve yearly target.

