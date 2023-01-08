Social Islami Bank holds annual business conference

A two-day long Annual Business Conference-2023 of Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) was held on 06-07 January at Kuakata, Patuakhali.

Business strategies and ways of implementation were discussed in detail at the conference with a view to achieve the target growth of the Bank, reads a press release.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the Board of Directors of SIBL, was present as chief guest, while Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of the bank, presided over the program.

Dr Md. Jahangir Hossain, Professor AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, PhD, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PhD, Directors of the Bank, were present as special guests. Additional Managing DirectorAbu Reza Md Yeahia delivered the welcome speech at the program.

SIBL deputy managing directors, divisional heads, senior executives and all branch managers of the bank attended the program.