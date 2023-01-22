Social Islami Bank holds agent banking conference

22 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) held Agent Banking Conference-2023 at a hotel in Dhaka recently.

Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, was present as the chief guest of the inaugural session of the conference while Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL, presided over the session, said a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Agent Banking Division Md Mashiur Rahman, divisional heads and senior executives of head office attended the conference.

Around 338 agents across the country and their connected branch managers of SIBL also attended the conference and exchanged their views.

Social Islami Bank

