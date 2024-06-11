Social and mental changes needed to prevent adulteration: Dhaka divisional commissioner

11 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:51 pm

The seminar, organised by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), was chaired by BFSA Chairman Zakaria.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam emphasised the need for social and mental changes to combat adulteration, during a seminar titled "Importance of Safe Food Systems to Prevent Foodborne Illnesses and Health Hazards" held at the Biam Foundation. 

Highlighting the widespread issue of adulteration, he noted, "We start with falsehoods, such as providing false information on birth registrations and job applications. Without addressing adulteration at the production level, ensuring safe food is impossible." He stressed the need for oversight in the use of fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture to ensure food safety.

The seminar, organised by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), was chaired by BFSA Chairman Zakaria. Key speakers included Professor Dr Syed Abdul Hamid of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University, who presented the keynote speech, and BFSA member Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, who delivered the welcome address.

Sabirul Islam pointed out the overuse of urea in puffed rice and excessive fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture. He also criticised the lack of professionalism among those responsible for ensuring food safety, suggesting that merely relying on the Food Safety Authority would not suffice.

Professor Dr Syed Abdul Hamid discussed the importance of safe food, the differentiation between food and safe food, the use of adulterants and colorants, foodborne diseases, and the challenges in managing food safety in Bangladesh.

BFSA Chairman Zakaria highlighted the use of plastics in food management and called for research on its safety. He also noted the lack of data on foodborne illnesses, despite some information being processed by ICDDRB.

Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman called for a social movement to ensure the right to safe food, while BFSA member Dr Mohammad Shoeb referenced a 2015 IEDCR study indicating that 30 million people suffer from foodborne illnesses in Bangladesh, with other estimates suggesting the number could be as high as 45 million.

Representatives from various government departments, food establishments, media, and civil society were present at the event.

