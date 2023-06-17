SNOWTEX receives National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021

Snowtex Outerwear Limited has won the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 for its significant contribution in improving productivity and product quality in industry and services.

Snowtex Group's Managing Director SM Khaled and Director Sharifun Reba received the award on behalf of the company from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, reads a press release.

The company was awarded the 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021' in the 'Manufactured Apparel' sector under the 'Large Industries' category.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) organised the award giving ceremony of National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 and Institutional Appreciation Award 2021 at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka on Saturday (17 June).

According to a gazette published by the Ministry of Industries, 39 organisations have received the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021" for their continuous improvement in productivity and quality.