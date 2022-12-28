Snowtex gets tax card as hieghest taxpayer

Snowtex Outerwear Limited has been honoured with tax card as the highest taxpayer in the readymade garment category.

SM Khaled, managing director of Snowtex Group, and director Sharifun Reba received the award Wednesday (28 December), reads a press release.

On Wednesday (December 28) in the officers' club of the capital, National Tax Card and Best Tax Payer awarding ceremony was held by Chairman of

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the award in a ceremony held at the Officers' Club in Dhaka.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal MP graced the event as the chief guest. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP and Finance Ministry Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin were also present at the event as special guests.

The event was chaired by NBR Chairman Md Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem.

Snotex started its journey in 2000 as a buying house. In 2005, they established 'Snotex Apparels' as their first factory. In continuation of that success, 'Cut and Sew' was established in 2011 and 'Snotex Outerwear Limited' in 2014. In 2020, 'Snowtex Sportswear Limited' was established. At present "Snotex" is a group of four big factories.