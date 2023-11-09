'Snowtex' awarded National Export Trophy

Snowtex Outerwear Ltd. has awarded the National Export Trophy (Gold) and Certificate, in recognition of the contribution to the export trade. This prestigious trophy was awarded in consideration to the highest export earnings for the fiscal year 2020-2021 in the oven category of the apparel sector.

Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled has received the trophy at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday (November 8).

Minister of commerce Tipu Munshi presented the trophy as the chief guest at the National Export Trophy 2020-2021 award ceremony organized by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam was present as a special guest and Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce presided over the event.

With the aim of recognizing the contribution of successful entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, encouraging export growth and expanding and consolidating foreign trade a total of 28 companies received gold, 25 companies received silver and 19 companies received bronze trophies in 2020-2021 financial year. Snowtex Group received 'National Export Trophy (Gold)' for FY 2020-2021 in 'Readymade Garments (Oven)' category. The company also received the 'National Export Trophy (Silver)' in the same category last financial year (2019-2020).

'Snowtex' started its journey back in 2000 through buying house. In 2005, they established 'Snowtex Apparels' as their first factory. In continuation of that success, 'Cut and Sew' was established in 2011 and 'Snowtex Outerwear Limited' in 2014. In the year 2020, 'Snowtex Sportswear Limited' was established. At present "Snowtex" is an organization of four big factories.

In the meantime, as a 'Green Factory' Snowtex Outerwear has achieved USGBC's lead platinum certificate. Besides Snowtex achieved Green Factory Award, Bangladesh Business Award, 'Health and Safety' Award under the ministry of labor and employment, Tax Card Award-2022, Occupational Health and Safety Uttam Charcha Award-2017, Factory Award-2020, SDG Award, Best Practice Award-2018, National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 and Special Award in 'Made in Bangladesh Week 2022'. The company is now employing about 20,000 people.