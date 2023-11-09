'Snowtex' awarded National Export Trophy

Corporates

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm

Related News

'Snowtex' awarded National Export Trophy

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snowtex Outerwear Ltd. has awarded the National Export Trophy (Gold) and Certificate, in recognition of the contribution to the export trade. This prestigious trophy was awarded in consideration to the highest export earnings for the fiscal year 2020-2021 in the oven category of the apparel sector.

Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled has received the trophy at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday (November 8).

Minister of commerce Tipu Munshi presented the trophy as the chief guest at the National Export Trophy 2020-2021 award ceremony organized by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam was present as a special guest and Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce presided over the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the aim of recognizing the contribution of successful entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, encouraging export growth and expanding and consolidating foreign trade a total of 28 companies received gold, 25 companies received silver and 19 companies received bronze trophies in 2020-2021 financial year. Snowtex Group received 'National Export Trophy (Gold)' for FY 2020-2021 in 'Readymade Garments (Oven)' category. The company also received the 'National Export Trophy (Silver)' in the same category last financial year (2019-2020).

'Snowtex' started its journey back in 2000 through buying house. In 2005, they established 'Snowtex Apparels' as their first factory. In continuation of that success, 'Cut and Sew' was established in 2011 and 'Snowtex Outerwear Limited' in 2014. In the year 2020, 'Snowtex Sportswear Limited' was established. At present "Snowtex" is an organization of four big factories.

In the meantime, as a 'Green Factory' Snowtex Outerwear has achieved USGBC's lead platinum certificate. Besides Snowtex achieved Green Factory Award, Bangladesh Business Award, 'Health and Safety' Award under the ministry of labor and employment, Tax Card Award-2022, Occupational Health and Safety Uttam Charcha Award-2017, Factory Award-2020, SDG Award, Best Practice Award-2018, National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 and Special Award in 'Made in Bangladesh Week 2022'. The company is now employing about 20,000 people.

Snowtex

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

11h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

13h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

13h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

15m | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

1h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

2h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

3h | TBS Economy