Snotex receives Tax Card Award 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snotex Outerwear Limited has won the Tax Card Award-2022 for being the country's highest-income taxpayer in the readymade garment category.

Snotex Group Managing Director SM Khaled and Director Sharifoon Reba accepted this honour on behalf of Snotex Outerwear Limited, reads a press release.

Chairman of the National Revenue Board Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim presented the award to Snotex.

National Tax Card and Best Tax Payer awarding ceremony was held at the officers' club of the capital on Wednesday (28 December).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion while Ministry of Finance Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin graced the event as a special guest.

Senior Secretary of the Internal Resources Department and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim presided over the event.

