Snehasish Mahmud & Co celebrates 10th founding anniv

Chartered accountant firm Snehasish Mahmud & Co honoured its clients, noted alumni, and long-time employees on its 10th founding anniversary at a city hotel on Monday, says a press release.

The organisation's three partners Snehasish Barua, Sukanta Bhattacharjee and Zareen Mahmud Hosein were present at the event alongside Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of state-run Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, member of National Board of Revenue, Md Moniruzzaman, president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of Foreign Investor's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others.

Delegates at the event lauded Snehasish Mahmud & Co for providing quality and ethics-driven accounting services to numerous companies and clients at home and abroad.

They also highlighting the accountant firm playing a major role in the country's overall macroeconomic management by exchanging policymaking views with relevant stakeholders.

It has also become a think tank focusing on economic development of the country, they said.

At the event, special recognition was given to Shahidul Alam Robi for the chartered accountant's degree in less than two years.

Honourary crests were also given to long-time clients of Snehasish Mahmud & Co and employee awards were given to the firm's old workers.