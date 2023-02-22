SNAD Foundation organises free medical camp in Barisal

The SNAD Foundation, a charitable organisation committed to providing healthcare services to those who need it the most, organised a free medical camp in Banaripara, Barisal on 21 February.

The event was organised to commemorate International Mother Language Day and to provide free medical treatment to the local community, reads a press release.

The event was staffed by a team of specialist physicians from England who volunteered their time and expertise to help the local community. The team of physicians provided a range of medical services including eye screening, cataract surgery, and general health checkups.

The beneficiaries of the free medical camp were overjoyed to receive such a service free of cost. Many of them expressed their gratitude to the SNAD Foundation and the team of physicians who had come from England to help them.

SNAD Foundation Executive Director Arsalan Zaman was present at the event and expressed his commitment to providing valuable services to the community.

He said that the foundation would continue to work towards making healthcare more accessible to those who need it the most.

The free medical camp was a huge success, and the foundation plans to organise more such events in the future. The foundation is committed to its mission of making healthcare more accessible to those who are unable to afford it.