SMEVai raises funding for 'Business Back-office' services platform

SMEVai, the cloud-based "Business Back-office" services platform has announced that it has raised an undisclosed sum of cash and in-kind tech investment in the pre-seed stage.

M Asif Rahman of ARCom and WPDeveloper and Nazmul Hasan Rupok of WPDeveloper participated in this round, reads a press release.

Along with cash investments, SMEVai received a full-fledged tech development team as part of the fundraising deal.

The announcement came in the soft-launch event that took place in Dhaka's Mohakhali DOHS recently.

Micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) make up almost 99.9% of the business establishment in the country and employ more than 80% of the industrial workforce.

Startup founders Mahadi Hasan Sagor and Md Saimum Hossain founded SMEVai – a cloud-based platform for quality back-office services powered by advanced tech stacks.

The platform takes a "tech and touch" approach of combining the power of technology with a touch of human expertise.

It has developed a powerful bookkeeping product called SME Hishab that it plans to combine with virtual CFO services whereby MSMEs can hire bookkeepers to maintain their accounts.

Based on the records in SME Hishab, the platform will also generate a host of business analytics and reports to help the business owners make better decisions for business growth.

As part of the business back-office solutions, SME Vai also provides training, marketing, and essential legal services to MSME businesses.

Unlike its traditional counterparts, SMEVai focuses on developing training courses for MSME business owners in three broad buckets: pre-launch business readiness training, regular business operations how-to training, and a variety of hands-on regulatory compliance and other business processes training.