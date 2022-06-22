SMEVai offers special privilege for EBL customers

SMEVai, a leading digital platform for SMEs, offers special discount on one stop business solutions including training, accounting, marketing and legal services for Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) customers.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of and Mahadi Hasan Sagor, managing director of SMEVai Technologies Limited signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management; Natasha Kader, acting head of Women Banking of EBL and Md Saimum Hossain, director of SMEVai were present among others on the occasion.