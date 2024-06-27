SME foundation celebrates international MSME day 2024

The SME Foundation celebrated International MSME Day 2024 on 27 June, with the theme "Leveraging the Power and Resilience of Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to Accelerate Sustainable Development and Eradicate Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises."

The event kicked off at 10:30am in front of the Tourism Building in Agargaon, with SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman inaugurating the celebrations by releasing balloons.

Following this, he cut a cake with the Acting Managing Director of the Foundation, Mr Salahuddin Mahmud, along with other foundation officials.

The SME Foundation, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organised a discussion session and a launch event for a training guide aimed at promoting the businesses of SME entrepreneurs as part of the day's celebrations