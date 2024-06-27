SME foundation celebrates international MSME day 2024

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 04:50 pm

SME foundation celebrates international MSME day 2024

The event kicked off at 10:30am in front of the Tourism Building in Agargaon, with SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman inaugurating the celebrations by releasing balloons. 

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The SME Foundation celebrated International MSME Day 2024 on 27 June, with the theme "Leveraging the Power and Resilience of Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to Accelerate Sustainable Development and Eradicate Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises."

The event kicked off at 10:30am in front of the Tourism Building in Agargaon, with SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman inaugurating the celebrations by releasing balloons. 

Following this, he cut a cake with the Acting Managing Director of the Foundation, Mr Salahuddin Mahmud, along with other foundation officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The SME Foundation, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organised a discussion session and a launch event for a training guide aimed at promoting the businesses of SME entrepreneurs as part of the day's celebrations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

2h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

1h | Videos
Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

3h | Videos
Who are running for president of Iran?

Who are running for president of Iran?

3h | Videos
What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

5h | Videos