SME foundation celebrates international MSME day 2024
The event kicked off at 10:30am in front of the Tourism Building in Agargaon, with SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman inaugurating the celebrations by releasing balloons.
The SME Foundation celebrated International MSME Day 2024 on 27 June, with the theme "Leveraging the Power and Resilience of Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to Accelerate Sustainable Development and Eradicate Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises."
Following this, he cut a cake with the Acting Managing Director of the Foundation, Mr Salahuddin Mahmud, along with other foundation officials.
The SME Foundation, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organised a discussion session and a launch event for a training guide aimed at promoting the businesses of SME entrepreneurs as part of the day's celebrations