SME Foundation assists 51 SMEs and 267 entrepreneurs to improve productivity

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SME Foundation organised an online workshop on 'Productivity in SMEs' on 10 August to encourage small and medium entrepreneurs of the country to implement "Kaizen".

A universal technique for improving productivity is Kaizen. The term kaizen is derived from the combination of two Japanese words KAI (meaning change) and ZEN (meaning good). So Kaizen means change for good, reads a press release. 

It is a practice that focuses on continuous improvement of any activity at zero or minimum cost.

Globally, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are recognized as the driving force of the economy. The MSME industry is facing uneven competition in the context of globalisation and free market economy, which has become more pronounced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no alternative to improving competitiveness by improving product quality and increasing overall productivity, reads the press release.

Director General of National Productivity Organization (NPO) Muhammad Mesbahul Alam was the chief guest on the occasion.

Managing Director of SME Foundation Md Mofizur Rahman presided over the situation. Prof AKM Masood, Head, Department of IPE, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Mohammad Abul Bashar, Senior technical demonstrator, ILET, University of Dhaka was the panel discussants in the event.

It was informed in the event that SME Foundation is implementing various activities including awareness creation, skill development, Kaizen application to improve the productivity of MSME industry in the country.

Out of this, SME Foundation has provided technical support to 51 MSMEs and training to 267 entrepreneurs under the "Kaizen in SMEs" programme.

Eighty six people including entrepreneurs, representatives and other stakeholders from agriculture and food processing, light engineering, plastics, leather and leather goods, electrical and electronics, ready-made garments and handicrafts, jute and jute products and others participated in the event.

