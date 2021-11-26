Smart Technology made official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 08:26 pm

Smart Technology (BD) Ltd has been declared as the official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the Japanese company, Sony Corporation, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 3:00pm today, reads a press release.  

Atsushi Endo, president of Regional Market Development Company of Sony South-East Asia made the announcement.

The chief guest of this event, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said this joint business partnership between Sony and Smart Technology is an appropriate and timely decision to upgrade the technical and consumer electronics marketing and services in Bangladesh. 

"I believe that Japanese entrepreneurs are coming to this country, trusting their services and relying on their marketing policy and commitment. Smart Technology will go further, Sony Corporation will make Smart Technology more dynamic that will take the country ahead by setting up Sony's manufacturing plant in Bangladesh."

The Special Guest of the event, Post and Telecommunication  Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the role of Smart Technology is very important in Bangladesh by realising the dream of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build a digital Bangladesh. 

"On behalf of the premier, I heartily congratulate Sony Corporation and Smart Technology (BD) Ltd on this initiative," he added.

