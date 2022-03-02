Smart Technologies introduces Smooth 5 with a one-year official guarantee

Users can now purchase all Zhiyun authorized products, including Smooth 5, from Smart Technologies showrooms, Gadget & Gear, and the online marketplace Daraz. Photo: Courtesy

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading ICT product distributors dealing with hardware, networking equipment, and software, now offers all Zhiyun devices with a warranty for the country's professional video content creators.

To expand their product line, this time Smart Technologies released Zhiyun's latest device, the Smooth 5 for a smartphone user with built-in selfie light, and an app controller rolled into one.

According to a press release, users can now purchase all Zhiyun authorized products, including Smooth 5, from Smart Technologies showrooms. Not only that, but consumers can also purchase the most recent device from Gadget & Gear and the online marketplace Daraz.

Smart Technologies has already announced a one-year after-sales service for authorized Zhiyun products, which are considered superior to other brands on the market in terms of quality and popularity.

Managing Director of Smart Technologies BD Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam stated that the company has already made state-of-the-art technology and budget-friendly Zhiyun goods available in the country's market, bearing in mind the needs of photographers and videographers. To receive a one-year official warranty and after-sales services he requested buyers to purchase Zhiyun devices with a smart warranty sticker.

A growing number of users are using Gimbals to create professional images and videos with their cameras. A gimbal allows cameras to stay stable while taking still photographs and videos, and there are a variety of gimbals for smartphones and cameras on the market.

Keep an eye on Smart Technologies BD Limited's Facebook page and website to know about the latest Zhiyun products on the market in Bangladesh. Visit Zhiyun Bangladesh's official Facebook page for more information about the latest products.