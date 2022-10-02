Smart Technologies becomes HPE platinum partner

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited has earned the honour of becoming the platinum partner of the world-famous computer manufacturer Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for the year 2022-23.

HPE on 21 September confirmed Smart Technologies' platinum partnership status for the year 2022-23 through an email, reads a press release.

Among HPE's 12 Asian Emerging Countries (AEC), Smart Technologies is the only platinum partner from Bangladesh to be awarded platinum status by the technology giant.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has also awarded special certificates to seven engineers and six sales representatives of Smart Technologies for their significant contribution and professionalism.

To celebrate the achievements, Smart Technologies organised an event on 26 September at its own banquet hall in the capital.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Directors Shahed Kamal, Zafor Ahmed, Muzahid Al Beruni Suzon along with certified engineers, and sales representatives were present at the event.

Deputy Managing Director of Smart Technologies SM Mohibul Hasan also joined the event virtually from London.

On the occasion, Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "We always try our best to serve the customers. This recognition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the recognition of our tireless efforts in customer service. We hope that Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Smart will work together in the technological development of our country in the coming future."