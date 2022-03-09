Smart Share & Securities set to launch own order management system

For the first time in the country, Smart Share & Securities Ltd, a concern of Smart Group, is going to launch its own order management system (OMS) among the newly floated brokerage firms.

To this end, the firm, located at KM Tower at Chattogram's Agrabad, signed an agreement with Quant FinTech Ltd on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Smart Share & Securities will provide a Q-Trader order management system to customers to facilitate their use of an automated trading platform for the execution of transactions on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

As a result, customers of Smart Shares and Securities will be able to trade directly on stock exchanges from anywhere in the world.

Smart Share & Securities has become a trading right entitlement certificate (Trec) holder of both the stock exchanges by securing a new brokerage licence of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, according to a press release.

On the other hand, Quant Fintech Limited's "Q-Trader" is the first world-class order management system developed by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, which has already received FIX certification from the DSE.

Nur Mohammad Babu, managing director of the Smart Shares and Securities Limited, and Md Ahsan Ullah Raju, director of Quant Fintech signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mamun Al Masood, head of operations at Smart Share and Securities, Ferdous Ahmed, its manager of operations and Kafil Uddin Mahmud, manager of Smart Group, and Md Jabed Hossain, director of Quant Fintech were present at the signing ceremony.