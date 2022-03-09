Smart Share & Securities set to launch own order management system

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:09 pm

Smart Share & Securities set to launch own order management system

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:09 pm
Smart Share &amp; Securities set to launch own order management system

For the first time in the country, Smart Share & Securities Ltd, a concern of Smart Group, is going to launch its own order management system (OMS) among the newly floated brokerage firms.

To this end, the firm, located at KM Tower at Chattogram's Agrabad, signed an agreement with Quant FinTech Ltd on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Smart Share & Securities will provide a Q-Trader order management system to customers to facilitate their use of an automated trading platform for the execution of transactions on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

As a result, customers of Smart Shares and Securities will be able to trade directly on stock exchanges from anywhere in the world.

Smart Share & Securities has become a trading right entitlement certificate (Trec) holder of both the stock exchanges by securing a new brokerage licence of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, according to a press release.

On the other hand, Quant Fintech Limited's "Q-Trader" is the first world-class order management system developed by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, which has already received FIX certification from the DSE.

Nur Mohammad Babu, managing director of the Smart Shares and Securities Limited, and Md Ahsan Ullah Raju, director of Quant Fintech signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mamun Al Masood, head of operations at Smart Share and Securities, Ferdous Ahmed, its manager of operations and Kafil Uddin Mahmud, manager of Smart Group, and Md Jabed Hossain, director of Quant Fintech were present at the signing ceremony.

Smart Share & Securities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

5h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

5h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

7h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

8h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

32m | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

32m | Videos
Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

37m | Videos
Biden bans Russian oil

Biden bans Russian oil

37m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market