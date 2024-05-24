Smart Investment Services Essential for Developed Bangladesh: EC BIDA

Smart investment services are crucial to building a developed Bangladesh, stated Mr. Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), at a day-long workshop organised by BIDA under the chairmanship of Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md. Tofail Islam.

The workshop showcased the progress of BIDA's One Stop Service (OSS) platform, designed as a single point of entry for business investors and entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga region. The platform aims to streamline the investment process by offering 123 online-based services, eliminating the need for investors to visit 39 different institutions. Documents need to be submitted only once, making the process efficient and transparent.

In his address as the chief guest, Mr. Miah emphasised the significant advancements under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, noting the rise in per capita income from $700 a century ago to $2784 today. He reiterated the government's vision of building a middle-income country by 2031 and a developed Bangladesh by 2041. Mr. Miah also highlighted the provision of on-arrival visas to foreign investors within 6 to 12 hours as part of their commitment to providing fast and transparent services.

He urged investors to adopt smart investment services to contribute to the nation's development. During the workshop, Mr. Miah engaged with business investors and entrepreneurs from the Chattanooga region, addressing their investment-related issues and taking their advice.

Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, BIDA Executive Member and Secretary spoke as a special guest, assuring that BIDA OSS is user-friendly and warning against third-party intermediaries who may misguide investors for their own benefit.

Mr. Omar Hajjaz, President of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, also spoke at the workshop, presenting various policy reforms and suggestions and discussing investment possibilities and limitations on behalf of Chattogram's business community.

In his presidential speech, Divisional Commissioner Md. Tofail Islam thanked BIDA for its continuous efforts in providing investment services aimed at building a better Bangladesh through investment development. He encouraged businessmen, investors, and entrepreneurs to utilise BIDA OSS for all types of investment services.

During the workshop, BIDA Director General Jibon Krishna Saha Roy gave an overview of the BIDA OSS and presented the main presentation. Mr. Mohammad Moazzam Hossain, the Chattogram Divisional Director of BIDA, delivered the welcome address. The event saw the participation of leading businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors from the Chattogram region, along with senior representatives from various chambers of commerce and industries, as well as journalists from print and electronic media.