'Smart Education Festival' held to create smart educational framework

Corporates

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 09:10 pm

Related News

'Smart Education Festival' held to create smart educational framework

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
&#039;Smart Education Festival&#039; held to create smart educational framework

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) organised 'Smart Education Festival' at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka from 29 to 31 May with the goal of creating a smart education framework. 

The festival marked the commencement of the smart education strategy aimed at implementing the new curriculum, with the ultimate goal of building a smart Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The event featured twenty smart education activities, and people from all walks of life participated in ten seminars held during the festival.

During the inaugural ceremony of the Smart Education Festival, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest. 

In her address, Dr Dipu Moni explained the plans and objectives of the festival, highlighting the importance of smart education in the development of Bangladesh's educational system.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury; Md Kamal Hossain, senior secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division; and Suleman Khan, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division were present as special guests. 

Professor Md Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury, director (College and Administration) of DSHE, made the opening remarks at the inaugural ceremony. 

The programme was chaired by Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director General of DSHE.

BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED) actively participated in the event, showcasing a diverse range of materials focused on Early Childhood Development (ECD), mental health, and learning through play at their stall. 

In BRAC's play-based Play Labs, children can engage in play-based learning and activities that foster holistic childhood development. Like the BRAC Play Lab, the play materials are made using local materials collected at low or no cost. 

The Play Labs are designed to be child-friendly and fun-filled and spread out over children's imaginary worlds.

Several educational institutions exhibited different themes with stalls in this three-day festival.

BRAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

13h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

4h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

5h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria