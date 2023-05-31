'Smart Education Festival' held to create smart educational framework

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) organised 'Smart Education Festival' at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka from 29 to 31 May with the goal of creating a smart education framework.

The festival marked the commencement of the smart education strategy aimed at implementing the new curriculum, with the ultimate goal of building a smart Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The event featured twenty smart education activities, and people from all walks of life participated in ten seminars held during the festival.

During the inaugural ceremony of the Smart Education Festival, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest.

In her address, Dr Dipu Moni explained the plans and objectives of the festival, highlighting the importance of smart education in the development of Bangladesh's educational system.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury; Md Kamal Hossain, senior secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division; and Suleman Khan, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division were present as special guests.

Professor Md Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury, director (College and Administration) of DSHE, made the opening remarks at the inaugural ceremony.

The programme was chaired by Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director General of DSHE.

BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED) actively participated in the event, showcasing a diverse range of materials focused on Early Childhood Development (ECD), mental health, and learning through play at their stall.

In BRAC's play-based Play Labs, children can engage in play-based learning and activities that foster holistic childhood development. Like the BRAC Play Lab, the play materials are made using local materials collected at low or no cost.

The Play Labs are designed to be child-friendly and fun-filled and spread out over children's imaginary worlds.

Several educational institutions exhibited different themes with stalls in this three-day festival.