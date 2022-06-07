SMAC HRS Ltd arranges webinar on eTDS

SMAC HRS Ltd arranged a webinar on eTDS in association with Tax Zone 6 on Monday (6 June).

SMAC HRS Ltd Chairperson Zareen M Hosein FCA welcomed the guests and participants who attended the webinar. She also gave brief introduction about SMAC HRS Ltd on its payroll solution and tax awareness programme.

eTDS official gave a live presentation on the eTDS system to approximately 650 participants who joined the discussion. During the webinar, SMAC IT Ltd gave a short presentation on Taxdo, a software for online return filing and its features.

Nurul Kabir, executive director of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) emphasised on bringing all banks under A Challan system to make it fully automated and bring down the manual filing of TDS return.

Shahadat Hossian, FCA thanked NBR for bringing such a system after introduction of DVS in partnership with ICAB. He said this will reduce the burden of accountants to a great extent.

He urged NBR to develop a comprehensive integrated IT system which will have a long-term strategy.

"The whole NBR operation requires automation so that audit selection, assessment, appeal, tribunal processes are automated gradually. NBR also needs to integrate with other government, semi government association so that information can be automatically linked with ETIN holder,"he said.

He also emphasised on the deployment of IT specialists, an adequate budget for hardware, software and maintenance.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin welcomed the digitisation. However, he urged NBR to reduce the number of items from TDS. He believes TDS is a burden for business. It should be imposed on salary, interest, fees and dividends only.

He also requested NBR to arrange adequate training for the business before implementation of such a system.

Snehasish Barua, FCA, director of SMAC HRS Ltd moderated the session.

The question-and-answer session was moderated by Jahid Hasan, Commissioner, Tax Zone 6. The one-hour long Q&A session addressed lot of question on the system and the officials promised to amend it wherever needed for the purpose of business as per Bangladesh tax regulation.