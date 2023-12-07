SM Wali Ul Morshed appointed as DMD of Premier Bank

Corporates

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

SM Wali Ul Morshed appointed as DMD of Premier Bank

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:02 pm
SM Wali Ul Morshed appointed as DMD of Premier Bank

SM Wali Ul Morshed, has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of The Premier Bank PLC. 

Prior to this joining, Morshed served as senior executive vice-president and head of foreign exchange branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, reads a press release.

Morshed is a veteran banker with 24 years of professional experience in the banking industry in diverse capacities, spanning mainly over Branch Banking, Credit Management, Quality Asset and Liability Management and Risk Mitigation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Morshed started his career in Prime Bank Ltd. as senior officer in 1999. Later, he joined United Commercial Bank PLC followed by Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC.

Morshed completed his MBM from BIBM, MBA in Finance from Dhaka University and M.Com in Management from Jagannath University. He participated in many professional and management development training, workshops, and seminars both at home and abroad.

SM Wali Ul Morshed / Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

9h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

20h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

27m | TBS Economy
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

5h | TBS SPORTS
What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1d | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

23h | TBS Entertainment