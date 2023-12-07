SM Wali Ul Morshed appointed as DMD of Premier Bank

SM Wali Ul Morshed, has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of The Premier Bank PLC.

Prior to this joining, Morshed served as senior executive vice-president and head of foreign exchange branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, reads a press release.

Morshed is a veteran banker with 24 years of professional experience in the banking industry in diverse capacities, spanning mainly over Branch Banking, Credit Management, Quality Asset and Liability Management and Risk Mitigation.

Morshed started his career in Prime Bank Ltd. as senior officer in 1999. Later, he joined United Commercial Bank PLC followed by Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC.

Morshed completed his MBM from BIBM, MBA in Finance from Dhaka University and M.Com in Management from Jagannath University. He participated in many professional and management development training, workshops, and seminars both at home and abroad.