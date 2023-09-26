SM Mainul Kabir joins United Commercial Bank PLC as deputy managing director

Banker S M Mainul Kabir recently joined United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as Deputy Managing Director. Prior to joining UCB, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Community Bank, said a press release.

He served in different banking positions in Bank relationship management, branch banking, General banking, trade finance, lending operations, credit risk management, credit risk analysis, etc. with more than 28 years of illustrious career. He started his career with National Bank Limited and successfully rendered various strategic positions. He held various senior positions in South East Bank Limited including SEVP and DMD. Moreover, he has worked at Jamuna Bank Limited, EXIM Bank, etc.

He completed his honours and masters with excellence in the Finance & Banking Department from the University of Dhaka. He also secured an MBA from the Department of Management Studies, University of Dhaka.