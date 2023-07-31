SM Mahfuzur Rahman re-appointed as Janata Bank chairman

31 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 04:14 pm

Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman has been re-appointed as the chairman of Janata Bank for the second term.

He has been appointed for the next three years after the expiry of the current term of office through a notification issued recently by the Ministry of Finance, reads a press release.

Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman has been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of BGMEA Fashion and Technology University.

Moreover, he is a life member, council member, former general secretary and currently serving as the third term treasurer of Bangladesh Asiatic Society.

He started his career in the Finance Department of Dhaka University and after serving as Professor and Chairman in the same Department, he joined the International Business Department as a professor in 2008 and retired in 2018.

