Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023: US-Bangla Airlines secures 5th place among South Asian carriers

Bangladesh's private airline, US-Bangla Airlines, has achieved an impressive milestone by securing the 5th position among South Asian airlines at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023, according to a recently released press statement.

Regarded as the "Oscars of the aviation industry," the Skytrax World Airline Awards recognise excellence in airline service and quality on a global scale.

This outstanding achievement by US-Bangla Airlines not only brings honour to the airline but also contributes significantly to the growth and development of Bangladesh's aviation sector, added the release.

Since its establishment on 17 July 2014, US-Bangla Airlines has continuously set unique precedents in the aviation industry.

The Skytrax World Airline Star Rating, launched in 1999, is considered the longest-standing and most prestigious mark of quality achievement and a global benchmark for airline excellence.

The rating is awarded following a thorough and professional audit analysis and evaluation of airline products and front-line service standards.