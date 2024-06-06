SKTEC career club presents Textile Olympiad 3.0

The Textile Olympiad 3.0, organised by the SKTEC career club, has once again proven to be a success in terms of its reach and impact while drawing participants from over 25 campuses across Bangladesh.

This prestigious annual event, now in its third iteration, was held at the Sheikh Kamal Textile Engineering College in Jhenaidah, reads a press release.

The event culminated in a grand final on 23 May, celebrating the best and brightest talents in the textile industry.

The Textile Olympiad 3.0 was designed to identify and nurture the hidden talents among students and professionals within the textile sector.

This year's competition featured four exciting segments: Textile Brain Battle, Photography, Case Study, and Public Speaking. Each segment was meticulously planned to challenge the participants and bring out their creativity, analytical skills, and eloquence.

Photo: Courtesy

The Textile Brain Battle segment tested the participants' knowledge and quick thinking through a series of rigorous quizzes. The final round saw the top 15 students from various institutes competing for the coveted title. The atmosphere was electric as participants showcased their expertise and competed head-to-head.

The Photography segment, with an open theme, invited participants to capture the world through their lens. The photography exhibition during the grand final displayed an array of stunning and thought-provoking images, reflecting the diverse perspectives of the contestants.

Photo: Courtesy

The Case Study competition challenged teams to devise innovative solutions to real-world problems in the textile industry. The top 5 teams presented their strategies in the final round, demonstrating exceptional analytical and presentation skills.

The Public Speaking segment highlighted the power of words as participants delivered compelling speeches on various topics. The top 10 finalists, selected from a nationwide pool, captivated the audience with their oratory prowess during the final round.

Photo: Courtesy

An esteemed panel of judges from academia and industry graced the event. Their expertise and feedback were invaluable to the participants, offering insights and constructive criticism to help them in their future endeavors. A notable judge was Engr Fahad Mahmud Marut, Moderator, SKTEC Career Club, Md Ruhul Amin, Lecturer, Department of Marketing, Islamic University of Bangladesh and Zahid Murad Shuva, Lecturer at Shahid Abdur Rab Serniabat Textile Engineering College, who provided valuable guidance and support throughout the competition.

The grand final was a day of celebration and recognition. Participants, judges, and guests gathered to witness the culmination of weeks of hard work and preparation. The award ceremony was a highlight, with winners receiving 50K in prize money for their outstanding performances. The champions received accolades and prizes, marking a significant milestone in their academic and professional journeys.

After the judgment of the honorable judge panel,

Pushpita Saha From SKTEC emerged as the champion of the Textile Brain Battle segment of Textile Olympiad 3.0. Following closely behind, Shraban Datta, from Northern University Bangladesh, claimed the first runner-up position, while Naimur Hasan Rony from Sheikh Rehana Textile Engineering College, Gopalganj secured the second runner-up spot. And Mahmudul Hasan Rijvi & Sajal Paul enhanced the third and fourth runner-up spots.

On the other hand, In the public speaking segment,

Ariana Ahmed Yeana from SKTEC emerged as the champion. Following closely behind, Sadman Hafiz from SKTEC claimed the first runner-up position, while Zahid Hossen Saidi from Nothan University Bangladesh secured the second runner-up spot.

In the case competition segment, In an exhilarating conclusion, the team "Insight Igniters" emerged as the champion. Following closely behind, team Spandex claimed the first runner-up position, while team" Zero Iq "secured the second runner-up spot.

The success of Textile Olympiad 3.0 is a testament to the relentless efforts of the SKTEC Career Club, led by President Tahmid Ahmed and General Secretary Ahmed Al-Amin. Their vision and dedication have turned the event into a beacon of talent and creativity in the textile industry.

"Textile Olympiad 3.0 was a testament to the dedication and creativity of our participants. This event has truly showcased the future leaders of the textile industry." - Engr. Fahad Mahmud Marut, Moderator, SKTEC Career Club

As we look forward to future editions of the Textile Olympiad, it is clear that this event will continue to inspire and cultivate the next generation of leaders and innovators in the textile sector. The Textile Olympiad 3.0 has set a high standard, and we eagerly anticipate the new heights that will be reached in the coming years.

The Textile Olympiad 3.0 has been a remarkable journey of discovery, creativity, and excellence. It has provided a platform for students to shine and has showcased the immense potential within the textile community. Congratulations to all the participants, winners, and organisers for making this event a resounding success. We eagerly await Textile Olympiad 4.0 and the continued celebration of talent and innovation in the textile industry.