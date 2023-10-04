SJOBF gets new executive committee

SJOBF gets new executive committee

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Imran Karim, vice chairman of Confidence Group, took in charge as the president, and Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, cheif external affairs officer of Nagad Ltd, as the general secretary of the new Executive Committee of St Joseph Old Boys' Foundation (SJOBF), the alumni association of St Joseph Higher Secondary School. 

The announcement came recently for the year 2023-25 during the 15th Annual General Meeting held at the school premises.

Among the other 11 members Mohammed Tariqul Islam, Chief HR and Corporate Communications Officer, Confidence Group, appointed as the Vice President and Barrister Shafayat Ullah, Head of MTB Group Legal Affairs Division, appointed as the Treasurer of the association.

The new committee believe to become an integral part in the overall development of the institution and establish their distinctive role as the networking channel for school alumni going forward. This committee's vision is to create more structured & sustainable approach for all the initiatives they will be taking going forward which not only uphold the image of the St. Joseph Higher Secondary School & College but also ensure positive social impact for the society.

